CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jasper County authorities arrest a Carthage man after they say he held his girlfriend against her will, beating and strangling her since Tuesday.

Joshua Buzzard, 23, is charged with first degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault, and resisting arrest. He also has other outstanding warrants out of Newton County.

Wednesday (9/14), Jasper County deputies responded to property near County Road 105 and Fir Road in Carthage, after a woman contacted them saying Buzzard held her captive – beating her with his fist, repeatedly, and strangling her several times.

She told investigators she tried to escape, but Buzzard pulled her hair and dragged her back into a bedroom where she says he continued beating and strangling her.

Investigators say the woman was able to escape Wednesday when Buzzard fell asleep.

When deputies attempted to contact Buzzard they say he ran from them. After a nearly 20-mile pursuit, police say they stopped Buzzard near old 66 and Esterly Drive, near Kellogg Lake, and arrested him.

He’s being held without bond.