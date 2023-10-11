CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man is placed under house arrest and his bond is reduced following a court hearing.

Appearing in Jasper County Court Wednesday morning, Joshua Buzzard’s bond was amended to $10,000 surety. Under the new conditions: Buzzard is to pay for, and wear, an ankle monitor while under house arrest between the hours of 8 PM and 6 AM.

Last month, police arrested Buzzard and charged him with 2nd degree domestic assault, 1st degree kidnapping, and resisting arrest after a dispute at a Carthage home. The victim told police she was held against her will overnight, and repeatedly beaten and strangled by Buzzard. When she was able to escape she called for help.

When a deputy first arrived at the residence to investigate, Buzzard got into a vehicle and drove away. The ensuing 20 mile-long pursuit ended near Old 66 and Esterley Dr. near Kellogg Lake, where Buzzard was surrounded by additional Jasper County law enforcement.

Buzzard was originally transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and held without bond.

His next court appearance is set for November 18th.

Three members of Buzzard’s family were convicted in the shooting death of a Jay, Oklahoma man. They await federal sentencing in Oklahoma.