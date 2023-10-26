SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Galena, Kansas man was sentenced in federal court Monday for illegally possessing methamphetamine to distribute and a firearm.

Carlos Blake Gandy, 37, received 20 years in federal prison without parole; he is considered an armed career criminal with prior felony convictions, according to the US Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri.

Last October, Gandy pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Two years ago on August 30th, 2021, authorities saw Gandy driving a motorcycle in Joplin despite having a revoked driver’s license. Police say they saw him walk into a restaurant carrying a bag. That’s where officers took Gandy into custody for the revoked license, later asking him about his backpack. Gandy denied having a bag, the release states.

Officers found the bag in one of the restaurant’s booths and discovered two baggies containing a total of ~37g of methamphetamine as well as paraphernalia, and a loaded .45-caliber pistol.

For this offense Gandy violated his parole or probation for two robbery convictions and a conviction for stealing a car.

Before that, Gandy was also pulled over near Galena in April while carrying a “significant amount of methamphetamine, which was hidden inside the car.” During this time Gandy was on parole after being convicted of two counts of 2nd degree robbery and stealing.

In 2016 he was also arrested following tips for drug activity on an island in Spring River