Dwayne Munger

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A man is arrested by Pittsburg Police after they say he broke into a US Cellular store and stole multiple items.

Around 5:30 Tuesday morning, officers with PPD responded to the US Cellular at 4007 N Broadway St. for an alarm. There, they found an electric meter removed from the rear of the business and a smashed window but located no one inside.

Management told investigators some items were stolen as well. Evidence at the scene proved helpful in finding their suspect, a release from PPD said.

Two days later on Thursday, officers arrested Dwayne Munger, 37, at a home on E. 8th St. Police said the same items reported stolen in the burglary were found at the residence. Munger was taken in for questioning and was subsequently arrested.

Munger faces charges for felony burglary, felony theft, and misdemeanors criminal damage and taken to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He remains there on a $3,000 bond.

His criminal record is extensive, spanning 18 years and approximately 40 felony charges.