MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County man with a history of collecting young girls’ panties confessed to authoring a self-made instructional book on how to sexually abuse young girls.

Theodore Sites, 53, of Fairland is charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with producing or procuring juvenile pornography, aggravated possession of child pornography and lewd molestation, all felonies.

One area of concern for Ottawa County Detective Leslie Bissell is the hundreds of photographs found on Sites’ cell phone of random children getting off the bus after school that Sites said he took from his bedroom window.

“We are trying to identify these children to make sure we don’t have more victims,” Bissell said.

Bissell was initially investigating Sites on accusations he molested a 2-year-old child at a cookout earlier this summer when they discovered his homemade book and photographs of him wearing a young child’s bikini swimsuit, according to a 3-page arrest affidavit.

At first, authorities say Sites denied investigators permission to view the book and his electronic devices, saying “It’ll make you sick.”

As part of the investigation, investigators seized two cell phones, a tablet and one “navy handmade” book wrapped in white paper and tape.

The book was titled “Drawings 2021 Sex for Little Girls.” Also on the book were additional titles, “This Book is Top Secret” and “Sex for Little Girls Ages 3-6.”

Sites told investigators “part of his book was fantasy.”

There are also photographs on Sites’ cell phone of little girl’s panties in which he used a marker to draw a heart on the genital area, according to an arrest affidavit.

A forensic examination of the three electronic devices had over 21,000 images, with 400 images of children ages 3 to 6 years old “in various stages of undress,” the affidavit states.

Some of the photographs showed young children being toilet trained with their genitalia exposed. Other photographs were of a 4 or 5-year-old child’s genitals and the child posing in “sexually suggestive poses,” according to the affidavit.

In 2016, Sites was arrested by Tahlequah police on a “Peeping Tom” complaint involving a young girl. Police found children’s toys and a pair of toddler girl’s underwear in Sites pockets, according to a Tahlequah Police report.

Sites is being held in the Ottawa County jail on $96,000 bail and is due back in court on July 31.