KSNF/KODE — Bond is denied for the Aurora woman charged in a “DWI” crash that killed four motorcyclists.

51-year-old Theresa Manetzke will stay in the Lawrence County Jail as she awaits trial on a charge of “DWI involving the death of two or more people.”

Theresa Manetzke, 51

The judge denied her bond and set the case for a preliminary hearing on July 6th.

According to court records – Manetzke told officials she had taken several anti-psychotic drugs the morning of June 3rd.

That’s when officials say she crashed into a group of motorcyclists north of Aurora – killing four and injuring seven others.

Manetzke has pleaded not guilty.