BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A Cherokee County Judge sentences a Baxter Springs man to just over 16 years in prison for child sex crimes.

Bradley Shoemaker, 28, received a sentence of 195 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of rape. In June Shoemaker admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old girl in January of 2019. He was 23 years old at the time of the crime. He was also charged with abuse of a child and aggravated intimidation of a witness by threat of violence. Those charges were dismissed upon sentencing for the rape.

Shoemaker received credit for time served. He has been in jail for a little more than three years.