CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Cherokee County jury has found a man guilty of seven counts of child sex crimes.

It took the jury only three hours to reach a guilty verdict against Jason Miller, 36, of Baxter Springs. Those charges included rape, sodomy, indecent liberties with a child, and lewd and lascivious behavior.

The trial against Miller started Tuesday morning, focusing on complaints dating back to November 2019. Miller is scheduled to be sentenced in December.