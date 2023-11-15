COMMERCE, Okla. — Family members of a man accused in the beating death of an infant are blaming the mother for the child’s death, saying she was neglectful and failed to get medical help.

Amaya Mae Robison, of Vinita, was discovered in poor medical condition on Dec. 1, 2022 at the Commerce residence of Michael David Gregory, 30. She died two days later at St. Francis Children’s Hospital in Tulsa.

Gregory was federally indicted in U.S. District Court on first-degree murder in Indian Country; two counts of child abuse in Indian Country and two counts of child neglect in Indian Country. His federal trial is set for Feb. 20, 2024 in Tulsa.

Gregory’s family is pointing the finger at the baby’s mother for the cause of the abuse.

In a message sent to KSN/KODE Gregory’s family denied all accusations against him saying when the mother was intoxicated she admitted to dropping the baby on concrete and failed to take the infant to a doctor.

No charges have been filed against the baby’s mother.

Autopsy

The manner of death is classified as a homicide, according to the 10-page autopsy report released on Tuesday. The infant suffered several trauma-related head injuries and “ultimately brain death.”

The autopsy also noted the infant’s brain had “swelling” and “subdural hemorrhages.”

Other injuries included contusions or bruises to both ears. The bruise on the left ear measured one-eighth of an inch by one-eighth of an inch and the right ear had a three-fourths of an inch by one-fourth of an inch bruise, the autopsy shows.

The baby’s scalp showed a patch of skin that was colored red-pink and a small abrasion was noted on her left upper lip, according to the autopsy report.

“This constellation of findings is most consistent with non-accidental trauma,” the report states. Autopsy Report, Case Number: 2207826

The infant also tested positive for rhino/enterovirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this virus is a common upper respiratory infection in children.

The infant also suffered from two hairline fractures to her ribs. The autopsy report could not confirm if these fractures were related to abuse but reported they “could be related to resuscitative efforts, organ donation, or non-accidental trauma.”