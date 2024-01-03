McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery in Tiff City.

According to Sheriff Rob Evenson, around eight Tuesday night, a man robbed The Tiff Store at gunpoint. The sheriff said the man was dressed in a black hoodie and gloves and had his face covered.

Investigators said the suspect left on foot, and witnesses never saw a vehicle. They add the man was able to get cash from the clerk and broke into machines inside the store.