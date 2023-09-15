NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County authorities were searching for a suspect in the Greenwood area Friday afternoon.

Officers are searching near Apricot Road and Coyote Drive, just south of Joplin.

The incident began as authorities in Cherokee County tried to stop a possible stolen truck that was pulling a trailer with a motorcycle on it. The driver crossed over the state line into Missouri, and officials believe the suspect is now on foot in a wooded area near Shoal Creek.

We will have more information as it becomes available.