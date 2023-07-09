KSNF/KODE — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a stolen vehicle and the man they say took it after firing shots at the owner.

Just before 8:00 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a location northwest of Columbus near the Labette County line. That’s where a resident reported a stolen farm truck.

The owner of that stolen truck located it and the suspect close by – where the suspect had stopped to siphon gas out of the stolen truck and into a van. That van was stolen out of Oklahoma City.

The owner of the farm truck, along with family members, confronted the suspect – 61-year-old Charles Amos – also known as “Larry.”

Charles “Larry” Amos, 61

Amos allegedly fired a shotgun at one of them before fleeing in the stolen truck – a white 2015 Chevy 4-door truck like you see in the example below, but with tinted windows.

Example of white 2015 Chevrolet truck model

Amos was last seen in Coffeyville, Kansas around 2:15 p.m. – traveling Westbound on U.S. 166.

He is considered armed and dangerous – contact your local authorities if you see Amos.