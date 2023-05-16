BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Local law enforcement officials get together to make an impact.

It happened today in Baxter Springs. This was a meeting of what’s called the Tri-State Impact Group. It puts a focus on traffic safety.

Representatives from Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma gathered to share ideas with each other to help both them and members of their respective communities. The goal is to not only curb traffic violations but also address crime in general.

“Having so many agencies from municipal, county and state agencies represented here is important ’cause there’s resources that, for example, Baxter Springs is a smaller agency. We may not have access to certain equipment, but larger agencies have equipment and now we can share that equipment, training, experience and expertise. And so it’s invaluable for agencies to be able to come together for this,” said Brian Henderson, BS Police Chief.

“So it’s so important that everybody realizes, and the community especially, that we’re not doing this to be mean. We’re not doing it to gain revenue. We’re doing it for safety. We’re having way too many people die on our roads. We’re not out here to be mean. We’re out here, we’re doing actually for you than not against you,” said Daniel Kaiser, KDOT Law Enforcement Liaison.

Officials said they try to have these collaborative meetings once every other month.