MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — An Anderson man is heading to prison after a deadly drunk-driving wreck.

26-year-old Vincent Castro was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Vincent Castro, 26, of Anderson.

It happened last year on Highway 59 north of Anderson. Authorities say Castro was drunk when he crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by 65-year-old David Cunningham, also of Anderson, who died in the crash.