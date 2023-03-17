He’s also facing charges of assault on a law enforcement officer and 16 other gun-related charges in connection to the shootings and subsequent manhunt last week.

It all started when Pittsburg Police responded to several calls of shots fired throughout the city.

Windows were shot out of vehicles and the front glass was also shot out of the Probation and Parole office.

Swink was later spotted on the south side of town, where officers say he fired shots at them, and they returned fire.

Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the resulting four-hour standoff and a pursuit before Swink was located and arrested.