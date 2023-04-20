MIAMI, Okla. – A Tulsa man wanted on a $25,000 outstanding warrant for allegedly luring a child into sexual activity is being held in the Ottawa County jail.

Kerry Osborne, 36, is charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with lewd or indecent acts to a child. No court date has been set, online records show.

Osborn was arrested in Catoosa and then taken to Ottawa County, according to a press release by the Miami Police Department.

During the seven-month investigation authorities say Osborne was using social media to send nude photographs of himself to what he thought was a juvenile girl.

Osborn is accused of asking the person he thought was a young girl, to send him nude photographs, the release states.

The “girl” turned out to be an investigator with the Child Predator Unit based out of the Miami Police Department, which is under the jurisdiction of the Oklahoma Judicial District 13 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

The task force is comprised of the following agencies: Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Miami Police Department, Grove Police Department, Colcord Police Department, Quapaw Nation Marshals Service, Eastern Shawnee Tribal Police, Wyandotte Nation Police Department, Miami Nation Tribal Police, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.