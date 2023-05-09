WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Police Department is looking for the public’s help after making an arrest for burglary Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Cardinal Mini Storage around 6:30 AM after receiving a call about a man jumping a fence from there into a backyard on Oak Way.

Police said they continued to receive reports of the man jumping fences along that road and even trying to enter people’s homes. Officers eventually tracked him to the Webb City Elks Lodge, where the man surrendered to police.

The 45-year-old from Branson was taken into custody and is awaiting formal charges. Police are asking anyone with video, audio, or pictures from this incident to contact them.