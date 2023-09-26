MIAMI, Okla. — An Afton man who stole a vehicle and raised a gun toward an Ottawa County deputy in the heat of a high-speed police chase received a 10-year sentence.

Trever E. Shankles, 32, entered guilty pleas on Sept. 12 to endangering others while eluding the police, possessing a stolen vehicle and firearm, feloniously pointing a firearm and unlawful possession of drugs and paraphernalia. All the sentences are to run concurrently, court records show.

Shankles’ 10-year suspended sentence on drug and attempted robbery charges was also suspended and added to his prison time, court records show.

Shankles led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that ended in Delaware County. After fleeing the vehicle, Shankles confessed to turning around and pointing a handgun at Ottawa County Deputy Lt. Holli McDaniel

McDaniel shot Shankles hitting him in the right thigh. He was treated and released from a local hospital.