Suspect said he left his three-month old baby outside on November day so he would quit crying

TULSA, Okla. — A Delaware County man is facing federal charges in connection to the death of his three-month-old baby who authorities say was shaken to death.

Samson Frye, Jr., 23, of rural Afton, is charged in U.S. Federal Court in Tulsa with felony murder and child neglect in Indian Country in the death of his child.

On Nov. 9, 2018, Frye’s infant was admitted to Grove Integris Hospital for breathing difficulties and later to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was placed on life support and died five days later.

Frye was 19 years old when the child died on Nov. 14, 2018. An autopsy shows the baby died from “craniocerebral injuries due to blunt trauma of the head” and the manner of death was “homicide,” according to the 6-page federal complaint.

Grove medical personnel noted “obvious signs of child abuse,” the complaint states. The baby was reported to have several injuries including subdural hemorrhages, retinal hemorrhages, multiple rib fractures in various states of healing, which were caused “by a shaking (acceleration/deceleration) event with or without impact,” according to a medical report.

The infant’s “injuries were inconsistent with normal, accidental drops or falls,” the complaint stated.

Frye told investigators he heard the child’s mother shaking the infant at their residence a few days before the baby was admitted to the hospital. Frye also said he woke up to the baby’s mother yelling at the three-month-old infant for crying.

At the time of the baby’s death, the child’s mother was a minor, according to Delaware County documents.

Frye told investigators he took the baby outside and “put him on a toolbox to let him cry himself back to sleep,” and claimed the baby “fell backwards (sic) headfirst off the toolbox approximately three feet onto the ground,” the complaint states.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa reported the average temperature on Nov. 8 was 43° and 37° on Nov. 9.

Frye told investigators the fall caused the baby’s head injuries, the complaint states.

The baby’s mother denied having any knowledge of child abuse against the baby and they had not left their residence in the three days prior to taking the baby to the hospital.

State and federal court documents show that the baby’s mother was not charged.

Frye is also accused of neglecting the child from Aug. 10, 2018, to Nov. 9, 2018.

The suspect was initially charged with first-degree murder – child abuse in Delaware County District Court in 2018.

Frye is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation tribe prompting state charges to be dismissed on Jan. 19 after federal charges were filed against Frye in December and he was indicated on Tuesday.

As a juvenile Frye was charged as a youthful offender in 2017 in Delaware County District Court with two counts of robbery with a weapon and possession of stolen property and sentenced to a five-year deferred sentence.

His trial is set for March 20.