KSNF/KODE — A Columbus, Kansas man out on bond on rape and attempted murder charges, is back in custody for allegedly violating conditions of his bond.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies say they had been searching for Steven D. Tyner, 49, after a felony warrant was issued for his arrest.

Steven D. Tyner, 49

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators say they obtained information that Tyner was in the Joplin area, and with cooperation from Missouri law enforcement, officers attempted a traffic stop of Tyner’s vehicle when he allegedly fled.

Officers say they pursued Tyner from Missouri into Kansas, and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies caught up with him near Crestline. That’s when officers say they performed a “controlled tactical vehicle intervention,” which caused Tyner’s vehicle to spin out.

Tyner was transported to the Cherokee County Jail where he is being held on an outstanding warrant, and new allegations of fleeing law enforcement, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

You can read more about the original charge from December, along with information about Tyner’s co-defendant, Ivy Simpson, here.