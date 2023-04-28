JOPLIN, Mo. — All but one suspect has now pleaded guilty in a 2020 Newton County kidnapping and murder case.

Thursday morning in federal court, Lawrence Vaughan, 51, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping — while Amy Thomas, 40, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Amy Thomas Lawrence Vaughan

Three other suspects have already pled guilty for their roles in this case – Russell Hurtt, James Gibson, and Carla Ward.

The charges are connected to the July 2020 kidnapping and murder of 41-year-old Michael Hall of Carthage, whose partially burned and decomposed body was found on property southwest of Joplin.

2020 booking photo of Freddie Tilton

Past suspects said the group targeted Hall over a trailer he reportedly stole from one of them.

Vaughan told investigators that after Carla Ward picked Hall up, she took him to Vaughan’s property in Newton County — and it was there the suspects handcuffed hall and wrapped him in duct tape, cut him with a knife, beat him with a blunt object, burnt him with a blowtorch and shot him several times.

Thomas said she assaulted Hall and helped the other suspects wrap his body in plastic and dump it on a property owned by one of the other suspects.

The final suspect in the case is scheduled to reach a plea deal on Monday. Authorities said 50-year-old Freddie Tilton (right) was the shooter.