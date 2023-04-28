JOPLIN, Mo. — All but one suspect has now pleaded guilty in a 2020 Newton County kidnapping and murder case.
Thursday morning in federal court, Lawrence Vaughan, 51, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping — while Amy Thomas, 40, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Three other suspects have already pled guilty for their roles in this case – Russell Hurtt, James Gibson, and Carla Ward.
The charges are connected to the July 2020 kidnapping and murder of 41-year-old Michael Hall of Carthage, whose partially burned and decomposed body was found on property southwest of Joplin.
Past suspects said the group targeted Hall over a trailer he reportedly stole from one of them.
Vaughan told investigators that after Carla Ward picked Hall up, she took him to Vaughan’s property in Newton County — and it was there the suspects handcuffed hall and wrapped him in duct tape, cut him with a knife, beat him with a blunt object, burnt him with a blowtorch and shot him several times.
Thomas said she assaulted Hall and helped the other suspects wrap his body in plastic and dump it on a property owned by one of the other suspects.
The final suspect in the case is scheduled to reach a plea deal on Monday. Authorities said 50-year-old Freddie Tilton (right) was the shooter.