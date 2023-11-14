JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A judge sets new stipulations for a Jasper County shooting suspect to be able to get out of jail.

Quaeshawn Clark, 28, is currently being held in the Jasper County Jail, but if he wants to bond out, he’ll have to pay $150,000 cash.

If he does, the judge says he can return to Coffeyville and only be allowed back in Missouri for court or to meet with his attorney. He also can’t have any contact with the victim.

Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies took Clark into custody on August 26th at the Jasper County Courthouse. He’s charged with assault and armed criminal action in connection to an incident on August 20th outside Club XO in downtown.

Joplin police found the victim, Qyza Clark, 21, of Joplin, lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he had to have a piece of his lung removed because of damage from the bullet.