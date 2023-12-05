NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho man is back in custody one day after the court released him without bond on armed robbery charges.

Monday, Richard Hatfield, 62, was released from the Newton County Jail on his own recognizance after a hearing in a Newton County courtroom. On Tuesday that bond was revoked.

Newton County deputies said when they went to arrest him at a Neosho hotel, he ran from them, but they were able to take him into custody following a short foot pursuit.

Hatfield is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Those charges are connected to two reported armed robberies last month.

One happened at the Dollar General in Racine, and the second at the Dollar General on Highway 43. Newton County deputies said they identified Hatfield as the suspect after a stakeout at the Dollar General in Granby. They said he matched the description from the other reported robberies.