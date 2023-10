SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man accused of robbing a Springfield bank last month is captured and brought back to the Four States.

Scott Tyner, 50, now sits in a Springfield jail awaiting federal bank robbery charges. Authorities in Mississippi captured Tyner after a brief pursuit on October 12th. They returned him to Springfield Thursday.

Police say Tyner robbed the Legacy Bank and Trust on South National Avenue in Springfield in September. They say he then robbed a bank in Huntsville, Alabama.