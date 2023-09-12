NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Thirty firearms, some fully automatic, and methamphetamine were seized from a Newton County home over the weekend – and it’s allegedly connected to a Seneca man’s trafficking indictment, authorities add.

Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office say it started with two traffic stops on Sunday. One of those stops ended in the arrest of a person on allegations of drug possession. A subsequent investigation tied those two stops lead to a house at 3321 Kentucky Rd. in Seneca – a location the Sheriff’s Office says has recently been associated with illicit drug activity and a hangout for people with active felony warrants.

Sara Sue Clark

Officers say they executed a search warrant at the address and reportedly found methamphetamine, 30 guns, several of which were fully automatic, and seven rifle suppressors.

Sara Sue Clark, 43, who was present at the home, was arrested and charged with drug possession and distribution and unlawful use of a weapon.

Clark is listed as the registered agent for Clark Arms, LLC., a company her now deceased husband, Darrel Clark, owned.