SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A juvenile has been charged with murder after a shooting that occurred on Sheridan Avenue in Springfield on Saturday night.

Officials say the juvenile suspect in this case, a 17-year-old, has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in juvenile court.

The suspect, whose name has not been released due to his age, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a detention hearing.

The Greene County Juvenile Office said it cannot provide details about the allegations at this time.

The other suspect in this case, a 19-year-old, was arrested after the shooting but has been released from jail with no charges filed against him at this time.

The Springfield Police Department identified the deceased as 33-year-old Jacob Gatten of Springfield.