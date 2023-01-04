Skip to content
Crime
Why Idaho suspect returned to scene: Ex-agent
Top Crime Headlines
Truck stop robber sought in Lamar
Search for Casey’s robbery suspect underway
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin …
Convicted kidnapper killed in his prison cell
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to his second homicide in 30 …
Former NEO football player remembered
More Crime
More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena …
Read the full Bryan Kohberger affidavit
Afton woman sentenced to 15 years for beating her …
Parsons traffic stop ends with arrest of unregistered …
Bolivar woman charged with death of 14-year-old
Fast-thinking detectives capture suspected vehicle …
KC Chief’s superfan tells court he is homeless and …
Trending Stories
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
Walmart removes ‘KKK boots’ from online store
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin …
GMFS JPD with Cpt. Davis
Kansas man captured for rape of a minor after barricading …
Don't Miss
Muscle aches, pains now among top COVID symptoms
Missouri Broadcasters Association announces new President/CEO
This Day in History: Common Sense, atomic bombs, …
Federal agency considering ban on gas stoves: report
$2M Powerball ticket among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes