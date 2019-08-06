CARTHAGE, Mo. – Carthage police report that crime trends remain low for Marian Days this year.

There were 154 calls for service from the festival grounds. That compares to 747 calls for service in the rest of town during that same period.

Some of the incidents needing police attention include three car wrecks, 17 missing individuals, two thefts, 19 cars towed, and no serious offenses.

“We haven’t had anything like that since I think 2003, was when we had the homicide out there. But since then we’ve changed the way we approach security and it’s paid off.” Randee Kaiser, Jasper Co. Sheriff

The sheriff estimates 60,000 – 70,000 people attended Marian Days events this year.