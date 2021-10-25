KOLR10 Ozarksfirst Crime Traveler podcast allows viewers to hear archive sound from the courtrooms, press conferences, family reactions, and prison interviews from some of the most bizarre crimes in the Ozarks.

Season One contains 22 heart-pounding episodes re-telling true crimes from Missouri. A new episode will drop once a week every Tuesday until the end of the year.

After you listen, look to this page for the exclusive videos used to compile each episode. See the suspects, the investigators, the journalists who revealed case details that left most locals in shock.