Crime Report in Kansas shows that Parsons has the lowest crime rate in 2020

PARSONS, KS – The annual Crime Clock report is helping the Parsons Police Department focus its efforts within the city.

According to the report done by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Parsons saw the lowest crime rate of area cities in 2020.

This includes Independence, Pittsburg, and Coffeyville.

And while there were less batteries, burglaries, and vehicle thefts last year in Parsons, there were more reports of domestic violence.

“A large portion of our violent crime has to do with domestic violence issues. Using them numbers will help us focus our efforts to partnership with the faith-based community and public services that’s already provided within Labette County.” Says SGT. Jason Ludwig, Parsons Police Department.

Parsons Police urge residents to “see it, hear it, report it” if they notice any suspicious activity.