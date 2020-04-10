Crews moving ahead with replacement of Lamar bridge and railroad crossing with deadly history

LAMAR, Mo. — Crews are moving ahead with the replacement of a Lamar bridge and upgrade to a railroad crossing with a deadly history.

Joe Davis, Barton County Historical Society, said, “It was a scary bridge. I mean it isn’t as bad as some around here but you get a couple of trucks coming at the same time it was pretty tight.”

But when it first opened in 1939, it was a life saver.

11 people died in wrecks at the railroad crossing, including a couple in a horse and buggy in 1902 and four family members in the 1930s.

“Actually coming into town into Lamar from Iantha and they were going to see Santa Claus and do some shopping. And they think her brakes might have failed.”

Public officials finally decided to build a bridge, but even that took a few years

“1935 blueprints were brought in to the Barton County office – for some reason it just didn’t happen.”

In fact, it took four years before they started the original bridge.

Problems started developing after about 50 years of service.

“They started having problems with the bridge, actually took the guard rails out on the sides to give it a few more feet of room. The load limit was reduced for a little while ’til they got repairs made.”

And now a full replacement is underway, with wider lanes and shoulders.

“This bridge is going to be 3 feet higher to allow more access to the train.”

Crews hope to finish the new bridge by this June.