Crews begin work on annual Neosho overlay project

Neosho residents will be seeing several road improvements this week.

The City of Neosho Public Works began its annual street overlay project. Emery Sapp & Sons is contracting this construction. Thursday, the company laid new asphalt on more than four miles of city streets.

Affected areas begin in western Neosho near Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive and end near Landis Road on the east side of town. The construction will affect traffic flow, but the sections will not be blocked off.

Neosho City Manager David Kennedy says if you are traveling in these areas — drive slow or take an alternate route if possible.

“When roads get old or deteriorated, if you don’t keep up on that then eventually your infrastructure will be very, very weak,” Kennedy explained.

The project is predicted to be done by next week.