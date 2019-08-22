Crawford County tourism sees record-breaking summer numbers

The Crawford County Visitors Bureau says more than 19,000 stays were booked in hotels between June and July.

Despite having a slow start to the year, numbers are up from sporting events throughout the summer.

So far for 2019, the county is at more than 62,000 nights booked for hotels. They hope to keep up that momentum to reach more than 100,000 stays by the end of the year.

“I think we’re going to have a strong end of the year, and it’s nice to keep pace and continue to grow that in the future and not go back down below having less than 100,000 room nights again,” explained Devin Gorman with the bureau. “So, we’re really excited to see that growth and just to continue to build that growth. And, just to continue to build that tourism aspect for Crawford County and the impact that has here locally.”

Over the next few months, new restaurants and two new breweries will open.

Gorman adds he hopes those new spots help bring even more tourists to the area.