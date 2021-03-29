Crawford County to host phase 5 mass vaccination clinic

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Crawford County’s first mass vaccine clinics of phase 5 will take place this week.

Both clinics are scheduled for Wednesday. The one at the Lincoln Center in Pittsburg runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is by appointment only. The one at the Crawford County Fairgrounds in Girard runs from noon to 6.

No appointment is necessary there.

Both clinics will administer the Pfizer vaccine – so those receiving shots will need to be 18 or older. To make an appointment for the Pittsburg clinic call 620-724-6385