Crawford County Sheriff’s Office will soon be taking new safety measures

CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS – New safety measures will soon be taken by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

The plan is to start testing arrested individuals for COVID-19.

The move comes as a result of increased cases, along with the fact that the Crawford County Jail is operating at near-max capacity.

Instead of taking all arrestees to jail, ones with minor offences would be ticketed and their paperwork would be sent to the county attorney’s office.

“So if we’re saving an isolation pod because not of someone driving while suspended, then that’s open for the most serious felonies, and we are going to take those people whether they’re positive or not, that’s something we will do and they’re not gonna not go to jail because of that.” Says Danny Smith, Crawford County Sheriff.

No word on when this will start.

And it will only involve the sheriff’s office at first.

They eventually hope to offer the tests to other police departments throughout the county.