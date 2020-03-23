Crawford County Sheriff’s Office opens death investigation

ARCADIA, Kan. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a death investigation.

Around 2:23 p.m. on Saturday, authorities reported getting a call a body was near the ball fields in Arcadia, Kansas.

Upon arrival, deputies recovered the body of a male, who has been identified as Lofton C. Young, a 52-year-old of Arcadia.

There were no obvious signs of foul play.

The body has been transported to Kansas City to determine the cause of death.

Crawford County EMS, the Arcadia Fire Department and the Mulberry Police Department also responded to the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.