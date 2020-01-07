Crawford county sheriff seeking reelection

On Monday January 6, 2020, incumbent Sheriff Danny Smith officially filed for election for Office of Crawford County Sheriff.

This will be Sheriff Smith’s 25th year with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

His career began in 1995 when he was offered a position as a dispatcher by Sheriff Sandy Horton. He was promoted to Deputy Sheriff in 1998. In 2009 he was promoted to Lieutenant, then in 2013 he was appointed to the position of Captain by Sheriff Dan Peak. On April 5, 2019, Smith was sworn in as Sheriff of Crawford County.

“I am truly blessed that I have had the opportunity to work for the Sheriff’s Office for my entire law enforcement career. It is hard to believe that over half my life has been gladly spent serving the citizens of this county. This last year I have been fortunate enough to serve as your Sheriff, and I feel that it is not only my duty to this community but also to the entire team at the Sheriff’s Office to continue to humbly serve in that capacity. I want to thank the community members for their continued support and look forward to further earning that support for the November election.”