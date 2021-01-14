Crawford County Sheriff looking for person of interest in death investigation

ARCADIA, Kan. (KSN/KODE) — The Crawford County Sheriff is searching for a person of interest in a death investigation.

The Sheriff is working with KBI on the investigation in Arcadia.

They are searching for 37-year-old Nicholas A. Carrillo.

He was last seen on January 13th wearing black sweatpants and a white tank top. He is 6’1″ and 275 pounds.

No further details on the investigation have been released so far.

Anyone with any information should call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office 620-724-8274 or 1-800-KS-CRIME.