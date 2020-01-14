Crawford County sees second straight record year for tourism

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — One Southeast Kansas county reports another record year for tourism in 2019.

The Crawford County Visitor’s Bureau says tourists booked more than 100,000 nights at area hotels in 2019.

That number reflects the second consecutive year of growth for the county.

Despite a slow start due to poor weather, those numbers picked back up during the Summer with sporting events, events at Pittsburg State and the opening of new restaurants and breweries.

The CVB is expecting another big year in 2020 — the U.S. Open at Claythorne Lodge this Summer will bring about 1,200 shooters to the area.