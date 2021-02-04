Crawford County receiving plenty of covid-19 vaccines

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — As covid-19 vaccine distribution continues across the world, several places have recorded shortages of vaccines. But this isn’t the case for some areas in the Four States.

Teddi Van Kam, Crawford County Health Department Interim Director, said, “We’re excited, it was a trial run for a drive thru, it went exceptionally well.”

The next phases in covid-19 vaccine distribution have started all over the world. In places like Crawford County, the elderly now have the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“We have to take the most vulnerable first, it started out with trying to get a hold of all the 90 pluses, the 80 pluses.”

But while some places around the country have been struggling with vaccine shortages, this health department is having a different result.

“It started out we were getting them, about 300 doses a week, and this week we were able to get 600 doses.”

Thanks to this, they’re testing out newer ways to expand their vaccine distribution. Recently they started providing drive thru vaccinations.

“You need to try these things out, as we get more doses, larger doses of the vaccine, the only way we’ll probably be able to do it is through drive thru, so we wanted to test it out, and what we’ll do down the road is do it on a larger scale and possibly more than one site.”

But until that time approaches, they will continue using their county hotline, setting up vaccinations for those in need.

Joy Leeper, Pittsburg Resident, said, “It’s great, I was really excited, our number came up.”

“We have to make sure if we’re getting the vaccine, then we start making calls once we received it. We get on the phones, start making phone calls to have them come in the next day,” said Van Kam.