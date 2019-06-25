Crawford County officials expect another big year for tourism

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. —

Only halfway through 2019, Crawford County is expecting another big year for tourism in the area.

Last year, Crawford County saw more than 100,000 nights booked at area hotels. Leaders attribute the busy year to sporting events held at Pittsburg State, the free dental clinic held back in April at PSU and tourists coming to the different museums.

The newest museum to pop up in Crawford County is the Girard Historical Museum. Months ago, the museum was at risk of being shut down due to low funds, but the visitors bureau has seen a great interest in the location and they plan on adding them to the funding roster.

“When people come here one of the popular things to do is to visit a museum and learn about the history and there’s so much history here that attracts people. And with Girard having what they do with the Little Blue Books and the Appeal to Reason there’s a whole other segment to that can now brought that is of interest.” Devin Gorman, Crawford County Visitors Bureau

Other museums receiving funding from the county include the Miner’s Hall Museum in Franklin and the Crawford County Historical Museum in Pittsburg.

With funding from the county, the Girard History Museum will be functioning on the same level as other museums, being open five days a week.