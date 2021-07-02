Crawford County officials are hoping to make Arma a safer place by adding a local school zone

ARMA, KS – Crawford County officials are working to make a popular intersection safer for travelers.

During today’s county commission meeting, officials agreed to work with “K-Dot” to hopefully create a school zone at the intersection of 69 and West South Street in Arma.

The highway is near a local school and separates the city from its fire department and a “Dollar General” store, so people often try to cross the road on foot.

Officials with “Arma Economic Development” hope a school zone could help reduce speeds and accidents.

“We have a lot of young drivers going through the intersection, we have almost all of our faculty and staff from USD 246 is going through this intersection so between 7 and 8 and then again in the afternoon, we need some control here.” Says Lissa Rhodes, Arma Economic Development Member.

In the past, “Arma Economic Development” has tried to get “K-Dot” to install a stoplight, crosswalk, or an emergency light at the intersection, but those requests were denied.

