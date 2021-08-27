Crawford County offering third vaccine dose to immunocompromised citizens

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — The Crawford County Health Department is now offering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of next month’s booster shot.

Today, the department held its first clinic in Pittsburg to offer the third dose to those who are immunocompromised.

“Some of the studies are showing that antibodies can begin to wane and so individuals who are healthy can go ahead and get a booster dose if it’s been eight months after their second dose, but their third dose is designed just for those who are immunocompromised,” said Teddi Van Kam, Crawford County Health Department Director.

The health department will continue to offer the third dose through future clinics and walk-ins.