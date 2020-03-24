Crawford County No Public Order

Crawford county commissioners approve a temporary order to prohibit public access to many businesses.

Commissioners came to the decision in a meeting this morning, after tabling discussions yesterday. The decision comes amid growing cases of COVID-19 in southeast Kansas.

Barber and beauty shops, gyms and libraries must shut down. Only essential businesses, like grocery stores, banks, gas stations, pharmacies, child care facilities and health care facilities will be open to the public.

Commissioners also decided to ban public gatherings of more than ten people. The order takes effect tomorrow at noon.