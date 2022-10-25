TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that more than $22 million will help groups including law enforcement organizations and sexual assault crisis centers that support crime victims and survivors. The funding is provided by the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant program.

Two crisis centers in Crawford County received grants totaling just over $430,000:

Children’s Advocacy Center — $87,480

Safehouse Crisis Center —$344,211

“Survivors of crime deserve the resources and support they need to overcome trauma, achieve stability and independence, and see justice served,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This funding goes directly to organizations across the state working to accomplish that mission.”

VOCA grants support the emotional, psychological, and physical needs of crime victims and survivors through direct services such as court advocacy and criminal justice support, provided by law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices; crisis counseling, provided by rape crisis centers and mental health centers; forensic interviews, provided by children’s advocacy centers; and shelter, transportation, and transitional housing, provided by domestic violence programs.

A total of $22,045,285 was awarded to 65 agencies.