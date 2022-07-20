KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The first public poll for Kansas’ abortion amendment on the August 2 ballot shows the race is close.

According to the Co/efficient poll shared with FiveThirtyEight, 47% of Kansan voters plan to vote “Yes” on the ballot measure, while 43% plan to vote “No.” Ten-percent are undecided.

The poll shows that 49% of people agreed with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, with 46% disagreeing.

According to Vote.org, Kansas saw a 1,038% increase in voter registrations following the SCOTUS deicision.

If the amendment on the August 2 ballot passes, it would remove the constitutional right to an abortion for Kansans. If it fails, abortion would remain a constitutional right.

43% of Kansans want no restrictions on abortions, but only 5% agree with a total ban. 19% are okay with exceptions in the case of rape, incest, and health, according to the poll.

The election is just under two weeks away with advanced voting underway.