CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A portion of Highway 69 opened this week.

It’s near the Bourbon-Crawford county line, just south of 660th Road.

Work there began more than 2-years ago.

KDOT crews are changing it from two to 4-lanes, calling it a big safety and economic development upgrade.

They’re also adding drainage areas and new fencing.

The project is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.