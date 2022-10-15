GIRARD, Kans. — Fall festivities also brought many people to downtown Girard, today. The city hosted their annual Homecoming and fall celebration.

This celebration is held on the same weekend of Girard High School’s Fall Homecoming.

Many attractions were on sight, including a pancake feed, a classic car and tractor show, and even a dog show. Attendees also enjoyed a performance from Girard High School’s band, cheerleaders and dance team, plus good barbecue from locals.

City mayor, Mickey Pyle, says today’s event had one of the largest turnouts they’ve seen.

“This year has been one of the biggest turnouts we’ve had in some time, especially after COVID and everything that people are getting out an about. Just a tremendous amount of participation by people from people,” said Mickey Pyle, Mayor of Girard.

The Girard Trojans were victorious in last night’s Homecoming game, beating the Anderson County, 47-7, to remain undefeated.