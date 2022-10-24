CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A program started by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is becoming more popular throughout many neighborhoods. The program is called S.T.O.P. (Shared Technology on Patrol) and is a partnership between law enforcement and citizens living in Crawford County. The focus of this partnership is on crime prevention and solving. The S.T.O.P. initiative is aimed at deterring, apprehending and convicting criminals by utilizing key video evidence captured by residential and/or business security cameras during the process of a crime.

By partnering with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, community members participating in this cost-free program have the opportunity to directly impact the safety of their neighborhoods. If a crime occurs in your neighborhood, Deputies can use S.T.O.P. to quickly identify nearby cameras that may have captured the crime in progress. A Deputy may contact a participating S.T.O.P. resident or business owner in the area and inquire about the availability of video footage. Crawford County Sheriff, Danny Smith said the Sheriff’s Office will not be able to directly access any individual camera system, but rather will provide you a direct link to send files to the Sheriff’s Office.

If you are interested in letting the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office know that you have video surveillance and would allow Deputies to contact you, should a crime occur in or near your area, all you need to do is fill out this submission form.

Each S.T.O.P. participant will also receive a free S.T.O.P. yard sign and window decal. Sheriff Smith said the yard sign and decal sends a strong message to criminals, that crime will not be tolerated in your area. If you would like to put up yard sign and/or window decal, you can contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 724-8274.