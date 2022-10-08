PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Crawford County Mental Health Center receives a substantial grant to support its proposal to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has awarded Crawford County Mental Health Center a four year $4,000,000 expansion grant.

Money will be used to support their proposal to become one of the community mental health agencies in Kansas.

“It’s important for us because it helps our clients. It helps the people in our community and it provides a sustainable model so that we can provide the services that are needed, and we’re able to fund them going forward to continue that. It’s important because the state has also passed legislation that makes us the CCBHS states,” said Heather Spaur, Crawford County Mental Health Executive Director.

